Undercover detectives arrest woman accused of selling fake ID's on Instagram

Jasmine Cain

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say a woman who has a knack for making falsified documents has been apprehended and put behind bars for forgery and fraud.

According to an official report, as detectives were looking into a case involving forged documents that were being sold on Instagram, they made contact with 26-year-old Jasmine Cain, who appeared to be selling the falsified documents.

The report goes on to say one of the detectives posed as a buyer and told Cain he needed a fake light bill or water bill to provide an agency with proof of residency. Detectives say Cain provided the undercover detective with a fake Entergy bill in exchange for $60.

This all happened online, so investigators say they next arranged to meet Cain at a McDonald's on Siegen Lane where the undercover detective agreed to pay Cain $500 in exchange for a fake Texas Driver's License.

Investigators say upon meeting Cain they took her into custody on an active affidavit warrant and questioned her.

Documents indicate Cain told deputies she never planned to actually make the fake document but planned to take the 'client's' $500, leave the McDonald's, block him on social media, and never produce the ID.

Cain was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges that include illegal transmission of monetary funds, computer fraud, access device fraud, forgery, and theft.

