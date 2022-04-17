Latest Weather Blog
Under 3 weeks left: Obama in closing stretch of presidency
Trending News
HONOLULU - President Barack Obama is entering the closing stretch of his presidency, an eleventh-hour push to tie up loose ends and put the finishing touches on his legacy before handing the reins to President-elect Donald Trump.
Obama returns to Washington at midday today from Hawaii with less than three weeks. His final days will largely be consumed with a bid to protect his endangered health care law, a major farewell speech and the ongoing handover of power to Trump's team.
His speech in his hometown of Chicago, on Jan. 10, is expected to be his closing message to the nation. White House officials say Obama is also planning last-minute commutations and pardons in line with his second-term effort to cut sentences for drug offenders given unduly harsh sentences.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community comes together to remember slain 3-year-old, demand answers
-
Concerns raised over USS Kidd after sister ship starts sinking
-
East Baton Rouge Parish praises EMS dispatchers, reminds people when to call...
-
Prep for Comite cleaning project underway after 2 On Your Side report...
-
Tony's Seafood expecting to sell up to 125,000 pounds of crawfish for...