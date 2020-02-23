67°
Unconscious driver hits fire hydrant, crashes into home overnight
BATON ROUGE – A driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a house at the corner of Jones Creek and Seven Pines near Tiger Bend late Friday night.
Before hitting the house, the vehicle drove over a fire hydrant. As the hydrant was knocked away from the water line, a geyser of water shot into the road.
The driver was taken to the hospital.
No one in the home was injured.
People at the scene told a WBRZ crew there, the driver may have been unconscious at the time of the crash. Authorities have not released specific information.
