Unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Zachary set to expire soon

Photo: Louisiana Lottery

BATON ROUGE - Lottery officials say no one has come forward to claim a $10,000 Mega Millions prize for the March 29 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jett's Food Mart #3 on Main Street in Zachary. The lucky winner has until September 25 to claim their prize.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim the prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the yellow Mega Ball number. The winning numbers were 05-14-15-62-66 and the Mega Ball number was 03.

After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the lottery’s unclaimed prize fund, which by law is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.