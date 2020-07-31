Unattended pot on stove causes house fire resulting in $15k worth of damages

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a Thursday night blaze in a residential area just north of Fairfields Avenue.

A representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the house fire caused $15,000 worth of damage to a residence within the 5500 block of Adams Street.

No one was injured during the incident and authorities say they've linked the cause of the fire to an unattended pot on the home's stove.

Thanks to the quick action of firefighters, the flames were extinguished before they spread to other areas of the home and the occupant was not displaced.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says this sort of incident is not an infrequent occurrence, as 'unattended cooking' continues to be the number one cause of residential fires.