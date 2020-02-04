65°
Unattended pot on kitchen stove causes house fire

Tuesday, February 04 2020
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of burner/stove top

BATON ROUGE - First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a Monday night house fire on Pluskat Avenue, which is off Plank Road, near Mohican Street, was caused by an unattended pot that was left on the home's stove. 

Firefighters arrived on scene around 11:01 p.m. and found flames in the kitchen.

After a nearly 40 minute battle, they were able to extinguish the blaze.

The house was left with $15,000 worth of damage and the Red Cross was called to assist the home's four occupants. 

Officials say no one was injured during the incident. 
 

