Unattended pot left on stove leads to house fire early Monday; homeowner says nephew was frying fish
BATON ROUGE - A home is considered a total loss after an unattended pot left on the stove sparked a fire Monday morning.
Baton Rouge firefighters said the fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The owner of the home said her nephew had been frying fish and reportedly left a pot unattended on the stove.
The home was heavily damaged by flames, smoke, and water, and is considered a total loss. Five people were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist them.
No one was injured.
