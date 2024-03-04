68°
Unattended pot left on stove leads to house fire early Monday; homeowner says nephew was frying fish

Monday, March 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A home is considered a total loss after an unattended pot left on the stove sparked a fire Monday morning. 

Baton Rouge firefighters said the fire started shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The owner of the home said her nephew had been frying fish and reportedly left a pot unattended on the stove. 

The home was heavily damaged by flames, smoke, and water, and is considered a total loss. Five people were displaced, and the Red Cross was called to assist them. 

No one was injured. 

