Unattended candle fire leaves Baton Rouge family homeless
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Monet Dr apartment fire caused by an unattended candle Saturday afternoon.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, all occupants of the home were safe outside, and heavy smoke and fire were coming from the upstairs apartment.
Firefighters contained the flames to the unit, but surrounding units sustained smoke and water damage.
The department declared the unit a total loss.
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the displaced residents.
