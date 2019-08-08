UN: Deforestation makes world hotter, hungrier

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new United Nations science report on climate change says cutting down trees is making the world hotter and hungrier.

Although the report doesn't pinpoint any country, scientists, when asked, pointed a finger at Brazil's recent stepped-up deforestation of the Amazon.

Hans-Otto Portner, a panel leader from Germany, said: "It contradicts all the messages that are coming out of the report."