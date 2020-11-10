71°
Latest Weather Blog
ULM alumni director charged with domestic abuse
MONROE, La. (AP) — An official with the University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association has been accused of assaulting her husband in his home.
Jenny Pankey, the interim alumni director of the association, was booked into a jail in Monroe Saturday for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and domestic abuse battery, the News Star reported.
Pankey and her husband are separated. An arrest report filed by the Monroe Police Department said she entered his home Friday night by entering a code. Police said she then hit him in the chest and grabbed his neck.
Pankey, 45, was released on a $7,000 bond shortly after she was booked into jail.
It was not immediately clear if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to discuss proposed changes to city-parish gov't structure tonight
-
Three BR Police Officers on leave after an LSU football player claimed...
-
LSU football team handles COVID outbreak as Myles Brenan continues to recover...
-
Subtropical Storm Theta forms in the Atlantic
-
Transition from oil, gas to renewable energy sources to majorly impact Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020