Dolphins select UL Lafayette lineman Robert Hunt in 2nd round of NFL Draft

NFL DRAFT - UL Lafayette Offensive lineman Robert Hunt is headed to Miami after being selected 39th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hunt was a senior for the Ragin' Cajuns after a productive high school career in Burkeville, Texas. He started all 13 games at left guard as a redshirt freshman for the Cajuns. The following season, he split playing time at both left guard and tackle.

He was voted second-team all conference in 2018 after making a switch to right tackle. During his senior year, injuries kept him sidelined for the later part of the year, but he was still named first-team all conference.

The Miami Dolphins selected Hunt with the 7th pick of the second round.