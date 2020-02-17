UL Lafayette student diagnosed with mumps; no ties to LSU outbreak

LAFAYETTE - A student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been diagnosed with mumps, the school confirmed Monday.

A university spokesperson says one student has been diagnosed with the illness as of Monday afternoon.

UL will be offering vaccines at the Office of Student Health Services. Those who have not yet received the vaccine are urged to get one as soon as possible.

The news comes less than a week after LSU confirmed about a dozen people on and around campus had been diagnosed with the disease. Last week, the university urged those in "high-risk" groups like sports teams and other extracurriculars to get free vaccines at LSU's health center.

UL says its case has no connection to LSU's recent outbreak.