Latest Weather Blog
UL-Lafayette football game at Appalachian State postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette game at Appalachian State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Mountaineers’ football program.
The Ragin Cajuns were set to go head-to-head against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7 but the game has been postponed by the Mountaineers.
Both teams will face each other either on Friday, Dec. 4, or Saturday, Dec. 5, in Boone, N.C.
“We are disappointed for our football program, but are certainly supportive and understanding of Appalachian State’s response to this situation,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “The health and safety of all involved is of the highest importance.”
Ragin Cajun's Head Coach, Billy Napier, will continue preparations for the remainder of their 2020 schedule at this time.
Additional schedule information will be announced as it becomes available.
