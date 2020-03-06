UL Lafayette cancels study abroad program in Italy due to precautions concerning COVID-19

Photo: Doug Dugas

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled its Study Abroad program in Italy for the Summer 2020 semester.

This comes as UL Lafayette continues to monitor the ongoing situation concerning COVID-19, or coronavirus.

The university says this decision does not affect summer Study Abroad programs in England and Costa Rica and assures students who were scheduled to travel to Italy as part of Study Abroad that they will receive full refunds.

UL Lafayette officials say their personnel is working closely with the Louisiana Office of Public Health and observing advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. State Department in an effort to ward off an outbreak.

