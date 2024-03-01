Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge at Gambino's Bakery

BATON ROUGE - Amid the conflict in Ukraine causing thousands of refugees to flee the country seeking safety, two of them found safety right here in the capital city.

For a month, Diana Rastorhuieva and her daughter Hanna had no access to water, energy, or communications. After Russia's strike on Mariupol in 2022, the two women were able to escape the country.

"It's all broken, the city is in ashes," Hanna said. "Two of my friends died in the war, and two other friends, I can't speak to because we have no communication."

A friend of the Rostorhuievas invited them to escape the country and make their way to Baton Rouge.

"When we came to Baton Rouge, we thought it wasn't a big city, but it was a good city to live, for relief, for family."

While looking for work, Diana Rastorhuieva met the manager of Gambino's Bakery through Catholic charities designed to help war refugees. Diane, who worked as a baker in her home country, was more than happy to accept manager Angela St. Romain's job offer.

"They are the most positive, upbeat people," St. Romain said of the two. "After everything they've been through, they stay positive, strong-willed, and hard-working."

When asked if they would ever go back to Ukraine, the Rastorhuievas said no: they choose the future, and will not go back to the past.