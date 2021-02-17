UK's Prince Philip treated at London hospital for illness

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh Photo: Buckingham Palace

LONDON- A member of the royal family has been taken to a London Hospital, according to an announcement from Buckingham Palace.

CNN reports that Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was taken to a London hospital after feeling unwell on Tuesday (Feb. 16) evening.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the Wednesday release stated.

A Royal source told reporters the Duke traveled to the hospital by car and it was not an emergency admission.

The source added that he walked into the hospital without assistance and that his illness is not coronavirus related.

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly, not with the Prince, but remains at Windsor Castle, to the west of London, the source said.

The Buckingham Palace press release added: "The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," it added.

This is a developing situation that will be updated as authorities provide additional information.