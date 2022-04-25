Latest Weather Blog
Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers for a year that hackers stole their personal information.
The lawsuit filed Monday in Philadelphia said hackers stole the names and drivers' license numbers of at least 13,500 Pennsylvania Uber drivers. It accuses Uber of violating a state law to notify people of a data breach affecting them within a "reasonable time frame."
Uber acknowledged in November that for more than a year it covered up a hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million customers and drivers. Pennsylvania's lawsuit seeks civil penalties in the millions of dollars.
Trending News
An Uber spokesman declined immediate comment. Washington state and Chicago have also sued Uber.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burning 18-wheeler shut down I-12 east for hours
-
Truck fire on I-12
-
102-year-old WWII veteran and Civil Rights attorney from Baton Rouge passed away...
-
People from all over pack downtown Baton Rouge for annual Blues Festival
-
DOTD workers ask drivers to be cautious around increasing work zones
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...