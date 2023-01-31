Latest Weather Blog
Uber software tracks drivers for high speed, sudden stops
SAN FRANCISCO - Using smartphone sensors to peek over its drivers' shoulders, Uber is promising to keep a closer eye on their behavior - while discouraging speeding or slamming on the brakes.
The global ride-hailing company on Wednesday announced an extensive test of new software that aims to increase safety by analyzing data from individual drivers and sending them daily reports about things like sudden acceleration, braking and whether they're holding their phones when they drive.
Trucking companies and fleet operators collect similar information, while some auto insurers offer a discount to motorists who install a data-collection device in their cars. Uber is eager to show that it's making safety a priority at a time when some jurisdictions are mulling whether to impose stricter oversight on ride-hailing businesses.
