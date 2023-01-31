Uber software tracks drivers for high speed, sudden stops

63°
6 years 7 months 2 days ago Wednesday, June 29 2016 Jun 29, 2016 June 29, 2016 10:21 AM June 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

SAN FRANCISCO - Using smartphone sensors to peek over its drivers' shoulders, Uber is promising to keep a closer eye on their behavior - while discouraging speeding or slamming on the brakes.

The global ride-hailing company on Wednesday announced an extensive test of new software that aims to increase safety by analyzing data from individual drivers and sending them daily reports about things like sudden acceleration, braking and whether they're holding their phones when they drive.

Trucking companies and fleet operators collect similar information, while some auto insurers offer a discount to motorists who install a data-collection device in their cars. Uber is eager to show that it's making safety a priority at a time when some jurisdictions are mulling whether to impose stricter oversight on ride-hailing businesses.

