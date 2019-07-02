82°
Uber expanding statewide in Louisiana after law takes effect

1 hour 57 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 July 02, 2019 5:11 PM July 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Uber says it's expanding to every Louisiana parish after lawmakers seeking broader transportation access outside major cities created statewide regulations for ride-hailing services.
  
The new law governing the transportation networks took effect Monday, and Uber announced that its services will be available statewide starting Wednesday. Interested drivers can sign up through the Uber website and riders can download the phone app.
  
Ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft have operated only in a handful of markets in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, Lafayette and the greater New Orleans area.
  
The companies refused to negotiate on a municipality-by-municipality basis, saying piecemeal regulations would make compliance for drivers difficult. They sought the statewide rules passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
  
Louisiana's transportation department will regulate the transportation networks.
