Uber driver fired in 'self-defense,' killing man

AVENTURA - Authorities say a South Florida Uber driver acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a would-be robber.



Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis says the driver was taking a passenger to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Sunday when a van driven by 24-year-old Kevin DeVincent Johnson cut him off. Johnson got out of the van with a gun in each hand and confronted Namique Anderson.



The Miami Herald reports Anderson fired four times at Johnson, killing him. Johnson never got off a shot.



Police say they believe Johnson committed an armed robbery about an hour before the shooting.



Uber officials say the company has a policy against drivers carrying weapons and tell the Herald they're looking into the incident. Anderson wasn't charged with a crime.



The passenger wasn't injured.



Aventura is a coastal suburb between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.