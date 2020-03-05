55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Uber driver fired in 'self-defense,' killing man

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Tuesday, December 20 2016 Dec 20, 2016 December 20, 2016 11:32 AM December 20, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

AVENTURA - Authorities say a South Florida Uber driver acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a would-be robber.

Aventura police spokesman Chris Goranitis says the driver was taking a passenger to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport early Sunday when a van driven by 24-year-old Kevin DeVincent Johnson cut him off. Johnson got out of the van with a gun in each hand and confronted Namique Anderson.

The Miami Herald reports Anderson fired four times at Johnson, killing him. Johnson never got off a shot.

Police say they believe Johnson committed an armed robbery about an hour before the shooting.

Uber officials say the company has a policy against drivers carrying weapons and tell the Herald they're looking into the incident. Anderson wasn't charged with a crime.

The passenger wasn't injured.

Aventura is a coastal suburb between Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days