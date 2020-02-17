Uber driver arrested in New Orleans after allegedly firing gun at customers

NEW ORLEANS - An Uber driver allegedly pulled a gun and fired it after getting into an argument with two customers because he was going the wrong way.

WWL-TV reports the confrontation happened Sunday after the victims ordered an Uber to take them to Kenner from a bar in downtown New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department said the driver, 53-year-old Ahmad Ahmad, picked the two up but took them in the wrong direction. The passengers allegedly got into an argument with Ahmad after he began driving them over the Mississippi River into Jefferson Parish.

Ahmad eventually stopped the vehicle and the two passengers got out and called for another Uber to pick them up. When the victims got inside the other vehicle, Ahmad allegedly reached into the second Uber and removed the keys from the ignition.

The report said one of the passengers tried to fight Ahmad, who then allegedly pulled a handgun out of his car and fired at the passengers. Ahmad drove away but was later arrested when he returned to the spot of the fight.

Ahmad is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, theft and illegal use of a weapon.