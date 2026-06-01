Uber driver arrested for rape in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE - An Uber driver was arrested for first-degree rape in Pointe Coupee Parish, the sheriff's office announced Monday afternoon.

Adolfito Marte Mercedes, 56, was reportedly working when the alleged crime occurred.

The sheriff's office released few details about Mercedes arrest, but sent the following statement:

"Crimes of this nature are among the most serious offenses we investigate. Our detectives worked diligently to ensure that every available lead was pursued and that the facts were thoroughly examined. We remain committed to seeking justice for victims and keeping our communities safe. While rideshare services provide a valuable transportation option for many citizens, it is important to exercise caution and remain aware of your surroundings. We encourage anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious conduct to contact law enforcement immediately. The safety of our citizens will always remain our highest priority."