Uber driver allegedly broke into woman's apartment after driving her home

BATON ROUGE - A rideshare driver is accused of kicking down the front door of a woman's apartment after he drove her to a residential complex near LSU.

The alleged break-in happened April 7 at The Exchange apartments along Burbank Drive, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

The victim told deputies she requested a ride home via Uber around 2 a.m. that morning. A driver, identified as 47-year-old Jose Cruz Fernandez, picked her up and drove her to the complex.

After they arrived, the woman told deputies she noticed Fernandez stayed in the parking lot as she walked to her apartment. About 10 minutes later, she heard a loud banging at her front door and looked out the peep hole to see Fernandez standing outside.

The victim said she shouted at Fernandez to leave for several minutes before he kicked the door down and entered the apartment. According to the report, Fernandez left when he saw the victim's roommate was also home.

Deputies were able to retrieve Fernandez' identity and details on his vehicle through the Uber app. For several days, law enforcement tried to reach Fernandez by phone and at his home in St. Gabriel.

Fernandez was finally arrested and booked into jail Wednesday for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.