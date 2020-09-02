Uber donates 1,000 rides for Hurricane Laura evacuees

An Uber driver and his passenger pictured wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Uber/YouTube

NEW ORLEANS - In view of Hurricane Laura's impact on Louisiana, a popular ride share company announced this week that it plans to donate free rides to evacuees.

Uber says it will donate 1,000 rides to assist evacuees of Hurricane Laura. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is partnering with United Way to distribute the rides, which are worth $25 each.

United Way will distribute rides to the city of New Orleans for distribution to evacuees at the convention center, Hilton, and Marriott.



“In times of natural disasters, any relief for the citizens of our state is welcome,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We’re extremely grateful to Uber for this generous donation, and by partnering with United Way, we’ll ensure that the rides will be given to those evacuees from southwest Louisiana in need of transportation.”



“Hurricane Laura destroyed countless homes and left many southwest Louisiana residents with nowhere to turn and struggling to meet their most basic needs,” said Michael Williamson, United Way of Southeast Louisiana President and CEO. “United Way is thankful to partner with the DOTD once again to make transportation accessible to evacuees who came to New Orleans seeking shelter and good hospitality.”



United Way expects to have the gift cards by Wednesday September 2, to begin the distribution. For more information, contact the United Way at (225) 341-6994.