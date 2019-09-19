Latest Weather Blog
U.S. vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory. The total number of illnesses is up from 380 a week ago.
Seven deaths have been reported.
All patients had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping devices. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses.
Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds. Most are men. Some of the first cases appeared in April.
CDC hasn't said when people most people got sick.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Major flooding in parts of Texas due to Imelda
-
I-10 closed, flooding reported in Texas due to Imelda
-
BREC approves master plan to remodel Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Candidates ready for first Louisiana governor's race debate
-
Dozens attend vigil at LSU after three students died separately
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar