U.S. State Department urges citizens to leave Iraq immediately

2 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 7:16 AM January 03, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Wreckage from airstrike against Qasem Soleimani (Baghdad Airport, Iraq) Photo: CNN

The State Department is urging U.S. citizens to leave Iraq immediately.

This announcement comes after President Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian military leader, Qasem Soleimani, Thursday.  

The State Department tweeted, "Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge U.S. citizens to depart Iraq immediately."

 

Officials also warned that citizens "should not approach" the Baghdad embassy and that all consular operations are suspended, "due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the U.S. Embassy compound."

According to CNN, the Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes the U.S. Embassy, was completely locked down by Iraqi security forces to prevent any emergency following the strike. 

The death of military leader Qasem Soleimani has prompted an increase in tensions that pit Tehran against the U.S. and America's Gulf Arab allies in the region. 

 

