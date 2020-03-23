70°
U.S. Secret Service employee tests positive for COVID-19

Monday, March 23 2020
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency said in a statement early Monday that it will continue to monitor the employee’s condition. The employee is in quarantine.

The agency says it determined after an assessment that the employee has had no contact with other employees or anyone the agency is responsible for protecting for nearly three weeks.

The Secret Service provides security protection for President Donald Trump and his family, among other high-ranking U.S. officials.

