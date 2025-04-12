U.S.S. KIDD unveils new exhibit to commemorate kamikaze attack 80 years ago

BATON ROUGE - The U.S.S. Kidd Museum unveiled a special exhibit that dives deeper into the kamikaze attack on the ship that happened on April 11, 1945.

“I think it is important to remember because this reflects a tiny piece of America; everyone from all walks of life was on that ship. So, I think it is very important to make sure we keep their memory alive through their sacrifice, as it wasn't in vain,” said Elijah Otto, the curator at the U.S.S. Kidd.

Eighty years ago, a Japanese kamikaze slammed into the U.S.S. Kidd, killing dozens of soldiers aboard the destroyer.

“We're here to help prolong the memory of the 38 men who died on April 11, 1945, during the Okinawa campaign in World War Two. I just think it's important that we ensure their lives aren't forgotten,” Otto said.

The museum unveiled an exhibit on the Japanese pilot responsible for the attack, stating this is only the beginning of a larger exhibit to come.

“Really focused on telling the story of the kamikaze attack, talking about the kamikaze itself, their nature, and why they were there in the first place, getting through that and telling that other side.”

Among the soldiers on the ship that day was Dr. Broox Garret, who captured a picture of the plane before it collided with the Kidd. At the reveal, his grandson, Bill Sanders, shared the story of how his grandfather captured the moments leading up to the crash.

“He thought that was an allied plane; he thought it was a friendly plane, so he took the picture, the alarm sounded, the plane's traveling 300 plus miles and crashes into the ship,” Sanders said.

“He used to tell stories like that all the time. He lost his left eye, suffered multiple injuries, received a Purple Heart, and he's definitely a hero in our family. We think about him all the time,” he said.

Officials say the ship should return to the capital city sometime this spring.

