77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Marshals searching for wife of Indiana rape suspect that has ties to Tangipahoa Parish

49 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, April 10 2025 Apr 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 7:02 PM April 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The wife of an Indiana rape suspect connected to the Tangipahoa Parish area is wanted by the United States Marshals Service. 

U.S. Marshals were already searching for Antonio Lewis Jr., who they believe had ties to the Kenner, St. Tammany Parish and Tangipahoa Parish area. However, they expanded their search to his wife, Checole Janea Stewart-Lewis, as well.

It is believed that Lewis cut his dreads since the pictures shared by U.S. Marshals. Lewis allegedly fled from Fort Wayne, Indiana shortly after Christmas. He moved to Hammond where he worked at a fast food restaurant and as a delivery driver for a major retail chain before fleeing again, officials said.

Trending News

Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts can contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days