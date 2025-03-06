Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Marshals offering reward for info, or remains, of Baton Rouge man wanted in 2016 murder
BATON ROUGE - Federal marshals on Thursday renewed their request for information on a man sought in a 2016 homicide, this time suggesting he may be dead.
Leethel White, 47, is wanted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office for first-degree murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot two female associates in the Gardere area of Baton Rouge. The U.S. Marshals said they may also offer a reward to anyone who can confirm White's death and the whereabouts of his remains, if he is dead.
White is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 215 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms, his chest and his back. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals 24-hour tip line at 1-877-WANTED2 or send information via the USMS Tips App.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters put out house fire on Walker North Road in Livingston Parish
-
Juvenile injured after friend accidentally discharged gun
-
Boy, missing since 2017, found after deputies respond to trespassing call at...
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program