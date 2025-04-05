81°
U.S. Highway 190 closed after two separate wrecks where 18-wheeler ran over car, 18-wheeler on side

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

KROTZ SPRINGS - Two separate wrecks involving an 18-wheeler running over a car as well as two other 18-wheelers being involved in a wreck where one of the trucks was flipped on its side resulted in officials closing U.S. Highway 190 on Saturday.

According to Pointe Coupee deputies, a three-car pileup on the U.S. Highway 190 four-mile bridge around 12:30 p.m. resulted in an 18-wheeler running over a car and minor injuries.

Deputies said the car stopped on the bridge, the people inside got out to change a flat tire, and then the pile-up happened; no one was in the car.

The highway was closed for about two and a half hours, but after the road re-opened around 3 p.m., another wreck took place around 3:30 p.m. involving two 18-wheelers with one on its side. Deputies said this wreck resulted in moderate injuries and the highway was completely closed.

