70°
Latest Weather Blog
U. S. flags ordered to half-staff for California shooting victims
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is ordering U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting in California that left 14 people dead.
The White House says Obama signed the proclamation Thursday. It calls for flags to remain at half-staff through Monday and affects flags at the White House, public buildings, military installations, U.S. Navy ships, embassies and diplomatic missions.
Obama says it's possible the massacre was related to terrorism but that authorities still don't know. He says it's possible it was workplace-related or that there were mixed motives.
Authorities say Syed Farook and his wife or fiancee killed 14 people at a social service center Wednesday before dying in a gunbattle with police. He fired on colleagues at a holiday gathering for county health employees.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Eyewitnesses: What looked like a Molotov cocktail thrown into house before it...
-
2 Make A Difference: YMCA partners with food banks to hold food...
-
Shoulder closures Monday as DOTD begins construction on I-10/ I-12 College Flyover...
-
Legendary coach Roman Bates passes away
-
Despite slim pickings, Louisianans clamor for crawfish
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community