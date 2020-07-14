Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Department of Health opens additional testing site in Zachary
ZACHARY - The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that there is a new free COVID-19 testing in Zachary.
The news site will be at the Zachary Youth Park, located at 1650 Mt. Pleasant Road.
Testing at will begin on Monday, July 13, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and will continue anywhere from 5 to 12 days.
Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing should pre-register for testing in advance at: www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com .
While on-site registration will be accommodated, pre-registration is preferred.
An identification card is NOT required. Testing is available to individuals five years and older.
Test results will be provided in three to five days. Individuals will receive an email notification and will be required to log back into the website to view their results.
