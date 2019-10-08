U.S. declares disaster as super typhoon passes north of Saipan

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (AP) - President Donald Trump is declaring an emergency for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and ordering the U.S. government to help local authorities respond to a typhoon.

The Pacific Daily News reports the eye of Typhoon Hagibis passed over Anatahan Island, about 80 miles north of Saipan, early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a typhoon warning is in effect for Saipan and Tinian islands. The agency cancelled a tropical storm warning for Guam, which is further to the south. The newspaper reports 140 residents on Guam used emergency shelters.

The president's declaration authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.