U.S. Coast Guard secures several loose barges

Saturday, June 01 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BRUSLY- The U.S Coast Guard is securing a few barges that briefly broke away Saturday.

WBRZ got reports that several barges were inching toward the levee early Saturday but luckily there was no damage to levee or any injuries.

The Coast Guard says all the barges are secured.

