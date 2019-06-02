93°
U.S. Coast Guard secures several loose barges
BRUSLY- The U.S Coast Guard is securing a few barges that briefly broke away Saturday.
WBRZ got reports that several barges were inching toward the levee early Saturday but luckily there was no damage to levee or any injuries.
The Coast Guard says all the barges are secured.
