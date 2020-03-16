U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing man in waters near Saint Andrews Bay, Florida

NEW ORLEANS - The Coast Guard reports that search and rescue efforts began Sunday on behalf of a missing person in Saint Andrews Bay, near Panama City, Florida.

Officials say the call regarding the missing person came in around 5 p.m., stating that a dark-skinned man wearing black swim trunks who'd been on a pontoon boat had gone overboard.

Several agencies are involved in the search, including a team from Coast Guard Station Panama City, Coast Guard Air Station of New Orleans, and a team from Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This article will be updated as officials continue to search for the missing man.