U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announces his resignation

2 hours 24 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, February 18 2021 Feb 18, 2021 February 18, 2021 12:31 PM February 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE, LA – United States Attorney Brandon J. Fremin announced on Thursday that he is resigning as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Fremin was appointed for the position by President Donald J. Trump in February 2018. 

This decision does not come by a surprise, as anyone who is appointed must resign themselves so the next appointee can come into office. 

U.S. Attorney Fremin stated:

Serving our nation, our state, and our community as the United States Attorney has been the highest honor of my career as a prosecutor. I will always remain grateful for being entrusted with the awesome responsibility of leading an office of the highest caliber attorneys and support staff, who have earned a great reputation for fairness, diligence, and honesty in the pursuit of justice. The success of the office belongs to them, and they have my admiration and respect. I also wish to thank our many law enforcement partners on the local, state, and federal levels, whose tireless and unwavering dedication to public safety were critical in striving to achieve our common goal of making our communities safer.

To read the full resignation click here.

