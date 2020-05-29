Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Army's first female combat arms general officer visits BR Food Bank
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Food Bank will be visited by Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson of the U.S. Army on Friday morning.
Lt. General Richardson's special trip to the food bank is to commend soldiers who've been deployed to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to oversee COVID-19 relief efforts in the 11-parish service area.
The food bank's volunteers and the assisting soldiers have an enormous task, and as no stranger to challenges, the Lt. General will be able to provide much-needed encouragement.
She's nationally recognized as the Army’s first female combat arms general officer, and in 2019 she also became its first woman to command the Army component of a larger, multiservice unit.
Click here for information on donating to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
