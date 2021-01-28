U.S. Army hosts career fair for displaced workers in hospitality, service industries

BATON ROUGE - The U.S. Army Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion is hosting an Indeed career fair to help displaced workers in the hospitality and service industries January 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S. Army Reserve offers part-time service in more than 120 career fields and up to $20,000 in enlistment bonuses and student loan repayments. The Reserve offers tuition assistance up to $250 per semester hour for 16 semester hour per fiscal year.

Reservists are also eligible for the Selected Reserve Montgomery GI Bill, which pays up to $13,000 in college tuition, and the GI Bill kicker, which pays up to an additional $12,600 for college tuition.

The U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross-section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies, which guarantees eligible Reservists up to five job interviews with their pre-selected PaYS partners.

The program links the Soldier's military occupational specialty to a participating civilian employer hiring in that career field.

Reservists are eligible for low-cost health, dental and life insurance. All Reserve jobs offer opportunities to earn nationally recognized professional and trade certificates, which help Soldiers gain an edge in the job market and advance their civilian careers.

Reservists are eligible to retire in 20 years and participate in the Thrift Savings Plan, which offers both Roth and traditional saving options.

All Reservists who honorably served are entitled to many additional benefits through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Reserve enlistment timeline: three months at basic training; three to 12 months at advanced individual training based on career field; back home in six to 15 months supplementing your future with benefits and income earned through part-time service in the Army Reserve.

Visit goarmy.com for more information.