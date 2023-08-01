77°
U.S. 190 eastbound crossing the Old Bridge to be closed for eight hours daily for week of Aug. 1

Tuesday, August 01 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Starting Tuesday, the Old Bridge will be closed eastbound between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through Friday. 

All LA-1 northbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 190 westbound and all U.S. 190 eastbound traffic will be detoured onto LA-1 southbound. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said to plan an alternate route if you are planning to cross the river into East Baton Rouge Parish.

