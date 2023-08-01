77°
Latest Weather Blog
U.S. 190 eastbound crossing the Old Bridge to be closed for eight hours daily for week of Aug. 1
BATON ROUGE - Starting Tuesday, the Old Bridge will be closed eastbound between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through Friday.
All LA-1 northbound traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 190 westbound and all U.S. 190 eastbound traffic will be detoured onto LA-1 southbound.
Trending News
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said to plan an alternate route if you are planning to cross the river into East Baton Rouge Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...
-
Residents complaining to City-Parish about unsightly condition of old 'Dodge City' dealership
-
Following Nakamoto reports on Madison Brooks case, DA files protective order to...
-
Zachary police make arrest in teenage girl's murder, still looking for 2...
-
Prairieville gun store burglarized