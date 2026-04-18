U-High students prepare Les Miserables musical with performances starting April 23

BATON ROUGE — Students at University High are preparing for their production of the musical "Les Miserables."

WBRZ stopped by their rehearsal. Even some younger kids are part of the project.

You can watch the performance at the E.B. Robert Auditorium on campus over the next two weeks. There are shows on April 23, 25, 26 and the first weekend in May.

Each ticket is $15.