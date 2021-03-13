70°
U-High loses 60-39 in Division II Title Game
LAKE CHARLES- U-High basketball struggled from the jump against St Thomas Moore who beat the Cubs 60-39 to claim their 4th straight Division II Title.
LSU wide receiver commit Jack Bech finished with double digit scoring for STM.
Watch the highlights above.
