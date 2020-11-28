64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U High hangs 55 on Evangel Christian in huge first round win

6 hours 37 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, November 27 2020 Nov 27, 2020 November 27, 2020 11:12 PM November 27, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

When the first play of the game is a fumbled snap taking back for a touchdown, you know you're living right. U-High's Micah Davey did that to give his Cubs an early lead over Evangel Christian which turned into an early and often lead. U-High advanced to the second round with a 55-12 win.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days