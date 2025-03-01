52°
U-High Boys basketball advances in state playoffs

By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Bi-District round of the boys basketball state playoffs began Friday night around Louisiana.

Division I Select

#18 McDonogh 35 College Prep 36, #15 Scotlandville 34

Division II Select

#13 University High 50, #20 Booker T. Washington 48

