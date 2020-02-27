U High Boys & Girls claim soccer state titles in back to back matches

On a cold and chilly night in Hammond, it was the University soccer teams that were the hot ticket Wednesday night. Both the Cubs girls and boys won Division III state titles in overtime.

First it was the girls who took top seeded Loyola Prep to overtime after a scoreless regulation. After a Loyola foul, Eryn Kennedy took a free kick and went nothing but net in the 83rd minute. That was all the Cubs needed as they went on to win 1-0 for their third state title since 2015.

Immediately following the girls was the second seeded U-High boys taking on top seeded Vandebilt who the Cubs tied earlier this season.

Their match also went in to overtime after a scoreless regulation but in the extra period U-High's Liam Moran scored in the 90th minute to give the Cubs a 1-0 win for their second consecutive title.

It was a family affair for both teams. The girls head coach, Melissa Ramsey, is the sister of U-High's boys head coach Chris Mitchell.