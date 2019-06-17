70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U-Haul driver accused of hitting BRPD unit, other vehicles

41 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 5:09 AM June 17, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person has been arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles, including a police unit.

Around 12:11 a.m. a U-Haul struck an unoccupied police unit in the 2500 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. As the U-Haul fled the scene, it hit two other vehicles.

The driver, 38-year-old Utibe Enime, was later arrested in Livingston Parish. Enime was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days