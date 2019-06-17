70°
U-Haul driver accused of hitting BRPD unit, other vehicles
BATON ROUGE - A person has been arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles, including a police unit.
Around 12:11 a.m. a U-Haul struck an unoccupied police unit in the 2500 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. As the U-Haul fled the scene, it hit two other vehicles.
The driver, 38-year-old Utibe Enime, was later arrested in Livingston Parish. Enime was charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer.
