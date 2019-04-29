77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Typo on Livingston Parish school speed sign leaves drivers puzzled

Monday, April 29 2019
By: Paris Flannigan

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Many drivers traveling on Walker South Road lately have noticed a typo on a school speed zone sign. 

"Well honestly that is one of the minor things I see around here," Kenny Leblanc said.

What should read "7-9 AM" incorrectly reads "7-9 PM." It's throwing some drivers off.

"I really never noticed it. But p.m. instead of a.m... I have seen a lot in the last 23 years," Leblanc said.

DOTD is responsible for the typo. When we brought it to their attention, they immediately took the sign down.

Leblanc believes that particular stretch of road is dangerous, and isn't the ideal place to have that kind of mistake.

"People drive crazy here, they use it as a race track," Leblanc said.

Whether the sign is right or wrong, drivers can still be ticketed at the discretion of state police. The district attorney's office did not return our calls when we asked if tickets issued in the area can be prosecuted.

DOTD crews are now working to replace the sign with the correct times.

