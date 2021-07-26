81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Typhoon appears on track to hit Tokyo Tuesday, amid Olympic Games

43 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, July 26 2021 Jul 26, 2021 July 26, 2021 7:53 AM July 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

TOKYO, Japan - Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games are scrambling to make preparations for severe weather conditions associated with a typhoon that may make landfall sometime Tuesday.

Typhoon Nepartak is expected to approach east and northeastern Japan from the Pacific around Tuesday, according to local news outlet, Kyodo.

Experts say the tropical storm is likely to bring with it winds of up to 126 km per hour and as much as 150 millimeters of rainfall in the Kanto-Koshin region, which includes Tokyo, in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning.

Over the weekend, on Sunday at around noon, Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the typhoon was moving north at about 15 kilometers per hour near Minamitori Island, which is approximately 1,800 km southeast of the capital.

Kyodo says rowing events for the Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled due to potential weather conditions.

