Type O blood donors needed amid shortage; several blood drives being held in Capital region

BATON ROUGE — Type O blood supply levels have dipped to a two-year low, and blood drives are being held over the next few weeks to help close the gap.

Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant asks that all donors, especially those with type O, make an appointment through the end of July. Thousands of appointments still need to be filled, a Vitalant spokesperson said.

Type O- blood in particular is important because it is a universal donor, while O+ can help anyone with a positive blood type. An ample supply of type O blood can help prevent treatment delays for patients.

"More than half of the blood supply is type O blood because it can be transfused to any blood type. Additionally, patients with type O-positive blood, 39% of the population, can only receive type O," Vitalant's Amber Evans, VP over the Memphis region, said. "When there's a shortage, doctors may have to decide who can receive it immediately and who can wait, so an adequate supply of all blood types is essential to ensure every patient gets the blood they need, especially when seconds count."

Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O, and platelet donors, are urged to make an appointment at one of Vitalant's donation centers or community-hosted blood drives by visiting vitalant.org or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Donating by July 11 will get the donor a choice of t-shirt, and those who schedule an appointment using promo code JULYGIFT-2026-V will receive a $20 gift card in Vitalant Donor Rewards. From July 9 through Aug. 8, all Vitalant donors will automatically be entered to win a car.

The following locations will be holding blood drives in the Capital area:

Tuesday, July 7

Rouses Market - Zachary

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Rouses Market - Central

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Sprouts Farmers Market - Baton Rouge

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Walmart Supercenter - Port Allen

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

First Pentecostal Church - Denham Springs

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

New Rising Sun Baptist Church - Baton Rouge

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

DOTD District 61 - Baton Rouge

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Rouses - Zachary

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 19

Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Baton Rouge

9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Rouses Market - Denham Springs

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Dow Westside YMCA - Addis

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Walmart Supercenter - Port Allen

11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Brian Harris Audi - Baton Rouge

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 25

Omega Lambda Alpha Chapter & The Gallery at the Wealth Collective - Baton Rouge

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

Community Chapel - Natchez

12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Americana YMCA - Zachary

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 27

Rouses - Zachary

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Rouses on Florida Boulevard - Baton Rouge

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, July 28

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Baton Rouge

10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

Soprano's Supermarket - Livonia

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 30

Rouses Market - Denham Springs

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.