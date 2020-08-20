90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here

1 hour 59 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 August 20, 2020 1:40 PM August 20, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

METAIRIE- Saints running back Ty Montgomery met with the media on Thursday following the Saints third padded training camp practice.

Take a look at the full interview above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days